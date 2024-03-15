Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos incident.io will store data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We retain data for no longer than is necessary for the purposes for which it was processed.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos incident.io will retain and remove data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We store data for as long as is necessary, and will remove data on request within 30 days.

Política de almacenamiento de datos incident.io will store data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Bélgica

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Google Cloud

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://incident.io/data-processing-agreement

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) GPT4o (OpenAI), Sonnet and Haiku (Anthropic)

Ajustes de retención de LLM Our sub-processors store as little data as possible to provide their services. When storing data is required, for example for token caching to improve performance, it is retained for a maximum period of 1 hour.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM The majority of our AI features do not use trained models. If we ever train a model on customer data, the resulting model will only be used to service requests for that customer, and is subject to the same handling requirements as any other customer data.