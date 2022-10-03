Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Catalog Data (items and folders) are retained as long as a company is not deleted on the Sortly system. Transaction audit information is kept for one year, though can be longer for Enterprise accounts as requested.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Our database is backed up every hour and retained for 35 days. When a company is deleted, all data is removed from our system, though is still available in backups for 35 days until the last backup made while that company was active is expunged.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Data is stored in an RDS instance on AWS and encrypted at rest. We do not ask for PII beyond a voluntarily submitted email address, name, and company name.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Sortly is hosted on AWS using Elastic Container Service, and leverages OpenSearch as a search index and Redis for queuing, both hosted by Amazon.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS