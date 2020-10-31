meet4slack

Política de retención de datos
We will, on a regular basis, review all data, whether held electronically on their device or on paper, to decide whether to destroy or delete any data once the purpose for which those documents were created is no longer relevant.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We ensure that archiving does not contravene the rights and freedoms of data subjects and that appropriate technical and organisational safeguards are in place, such as data minimisation, pseudonymisation or encryption.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
The possibility that data media used for archiving will wear out shall be considered. If electronic storage media are chosen, any procedures and systems ensuring that the information can be accessed during the retention period (both with respect to the information carrier and the readability of formats) shall also be stored in order to safeguard the information against loss as a result of future technological changes.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
App/servicio con subencargados
no