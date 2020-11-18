Bug Reporting

Ship products without sacrificing quality or launch velocity. Get feedback from customers/QA on your website sent directly to Slack for you to action in real-time. Prevent any communication loss between customers, PMs and developers Auto-notify respective teams and channels in Slack so critical bugs and customer feedback information are in front of the right people Bugreporting is extremely easy to install and use. 1-click no code installation. Clients record feedback. Recordings are auto-synced to your favorite work tool and Slack. Clients & QA are auto-notified when the issue is resolved. :white_check_mark: Streamline your entire client feedback process

:white_check_mark: Get customer console and meta data access

:white_check_mark: Auto-sync with Trello, Jira and Asana

:white_check_mark: Get notified on Slack whenever feedback is sent

:white_check_mark: Auto-notify customers/QA when issue is addressed - increasing customer activation

:white_check_mark: Take snippets or recordings for feedback via QA or customers