Vestris Inc. will retain Customer Data in accordance with Vestris Inc.'s Privacy Policy (https://www.vestris.com/policies/privacy.txt) as below.
Access to Data.
If you wish to confirm that Vestris is processing your personal data or any data generated by you, or that Vestris has access to your personal data or any data generated by you, please contact us at dblock@vestris.com. You may also request information regarding:
- the purpose of the processing;
- the categories of data concerned;
- who else outside Vestris might have received the data from Vestris;
- what the source of the information was (if you didn’t provide it directly to Vestris);
- how long it will be stored.
You have a right to correct the record of your data maintained by Vestris if it is inaccurate. You may request that Vestris erase that data or cease processing it, subject to certain exceptions. You may also request that Vestris cease using your data for direct marketing purposes. In many countries, you have a right to lodge a complaint with the appropriate data protection authority if you have concerns about how Vestris processes your personal data. When technically feasible, Vestris will—at your request—provide your data to you or transmit it directly to another controller. Reasonable access to your data will be provided at no cost upon request made to Vestris at dblock@vestris.com. If access cannot be provided within a reasonable time frame, Vestris will provide you with a date when the information will be provided. If for some reason access is denied, Vestris will provide an explanation as to why access has been denied.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Vestris Inc. will retain Customer Data in accordance with Vestris Inc.'s Privacy Policy (https://www.vestris.com/policies/privacy.txt) as below.
Access to Data.
If you wish to confirm that Vestris is processing your personal data or any data generated by you, or that Vestris has access to your personal data or any data generated by you, please contact us at dblock@vestris.com. You may also request information regarding:
- the purpose of the processing;
- the categories of data concerned;
- who else outside Vestris might have received the data from Vestris;
- what the source of the information was (if you didn’t provide it directly to Vestris);
- how long it will be stored.
You have a right to correct the record of your data maintained by Vestris if it is inaccurate. You may request that Vestris erase that data or cease processing it, subject to certain exceptions. You may also request that Vestris cease using your data for direct marketing purposes. In many countries, you have a right to lodge a complaint with the appropriate data protection authority if you have concerns about how Vestris processes your personal data. When technically feasible, Vestris will—at your request—provide your data to you or transmit it directly to another controller. Reasonable access to your data will be provided at no cost upon request made to Vestris at dblock@vestris.com. If access cannot be provided within a reasonable time frame, Vestris will provide you with a date when the information will be provided. If for some reason access is denied, Vestris will provide an explanation as to why access has been denied.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Vestris Inc. will retain Customer Data in accordance with Vestris Inc.'s Privacy Policy (https://www.vestris.com/policies/privacy.txt) as below.
Access to Data.
If you wish to confirm that Vestris is processing your personal data or any data generated by you, or that Vestris has access to your personal data or any data generated by you, please contact us at dblock@vestris.com. You may also request information regarding:
- the purpose of the processing;
- the categories of data concerned;
- who else outside Vestris might have received the data from Vestris;
- what the source of the information was (if you didn’t provide it directly to Vestris);
- how long it will be stored.
You have a right to correct the record of your data maintained by Vestris if it is inaccurate. You may request that Vestris erase that data or cease processing it, subject to certain exceptions. You may also request that Vestris cease using your data for direct marketing purposes. In many countries, you have a right to lodge a complaint with the appropriate data protection authority if you have concerns about how Vestris processes your personal data. When technically feasible, Vestris will—at your request—provide your data to you or transmit it directly to another controller. Reasonable access to your data will be provided at no cost upon request made to Vestris at dblock@vestris.com. If access cannot be provided within a reasonable time frame, Vestris will provide you with a date when the information will be provided. If for some reason access is denied, Vestris will provide an explanation as to why access has been denied.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
DigitalOcean
App/servicio con subencargados
no
Certificados y conformidad
Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos
Aunque esta aplicación es compatible con la HIPAA, Slack no tiene un acuerdo de socios comerciales con ningún proveedor de aplicaciones de terceros, incluidas las de Slack Marketplace, por lo que será tu responsabilidad validar el cumplimiento y ejecución del acuerdo adecuado por parte del proveedor antes de activarla.
Seguridad
Admite el lenguaje de marcado de aserción de seguridad (SAML)
no
Dispone de un equipo de seguridad especializado
no
Contacto para resolver temas de seguridad
dblock@vestris.com
Dispone de un programa de divulgación de vulnerabilidades
no
Dispone de un programa de recompensa de errores (bug bounty)