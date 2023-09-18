Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Data is retained as long as the account is active. Inactive accounts are archived after 6 months.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Data is retained as long as the account is active. Inactive accounts are archived after 6 months.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Data is stored using industry standard safe-guarding techniques with limited access to personnal and with isolation between customers.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Irlanda

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) ChatGPT 3.5

Ajustes de retención de LLM The summarised data on the ticket consist of a title, problem and solution. This data is stored as long as the ticket is retained.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Multi-tenancy across several services and servers in the cloud (Microsoft Azure).