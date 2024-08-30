Política de retención de datos
We retain user data as long as the Claptastic service is in use, ensuring full functionality for the associated Slack workspace. Recognition messages will be deleted if an admin resets the total score or upon user request.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon request, users can have their data archived or removed from our systems. Recognition messages are specifically deleted when an admin resets scores or at the user’s request via email.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
User data is stored securely and is only accessible to authorized personnel. We implement industry-standard security measures to protect data from unauthorized access or breaches while ensuring compliance with applicable regulations.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Hetzner Servers
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no