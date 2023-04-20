Política de retención de datos
Data is retained for as long as you hold an active account in Assist AI. After cancelation, you can place a request at support@happyfox.com to delete all your account data. Please check our Privacy policy for more details - https://www.happyfox.com/privacy-policy/ .
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Your Assist AI account data is stored in our primary storage all the time and we don't archive it at any point. You can however raise data removal requests at support@happyfox.com.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Your Assist AI account data is stored behind secure firewall and is encrypted at rest. Backups are taken daily and are retained for 30 days.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
All data is stored on Cloud servers hosted in AWS.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Sonnet, Haiku, Cohere
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Prompts, completions, and embeddings are retained in our systems for the duration of an active subscription or until deleted on request. We do not use customer data for model training.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Our LLM layer operates on Amazon Bedrock within our private AWS account. Bedrock is a multi-tenant service with strict logical isolation—ensuring no cross-tenant access to prompts, completions, or logs.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
All real-time inference originates in US West (Oregon). To handle load spikes, requests may be routed to other U.S. Regions (Virginia or Ohio), but all traffic stays encrypted within the AWS U.S. Regions.