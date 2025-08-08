Employee Engagement by Wrenly.ai

Wrenly puts kudos / recognition inside Slack to make it easy & sustainable. Customize your company values! Watch our 2 min video explaining why most recognition projects fail!:gift:Want to gamify your employee engagement experience?
Wrenly lets your team earn points for any action in Wrenly to unlock rewards! Gifting & celebrations made easy:tv: Need your peer recognitions to be a part of your daily company life?
Wrenly lets you stream the praise and employee recognitions right to your office TV!Suggestion Box / Q&As / Anonymous Feedback:
Wrenly sets up an anonymous virtual suggestion box inside Slack!:briefcase: Want more participation during Townhall or All Hand Q&As?
Employees can share feedback anonymously when submitting Q&A questions:question:Want to moderate Q&A questions?
Wrenly helps you moderate feedback on live Q&A sessions for all hands / town hall meetings!Employee Surveys / Engagement Surveys / Anonymous Surveys
Send out a quick open-ended survey question:calendar: Need to send an annual engagement Survey?
Wrenly will send employees a survey inside Slack:bar_chart: Need insights to impress execs?
Wrenly’s AI insights help you become a trusted exec advisor & make real changePerformance Reviews, Management & 360 Feedback:
Wrenly’s Performance Reviews meet your team inside Slack:up: Want to boost your Performance Review adoption?
Wrenly makes it simple to complete employee reviews directly in Slack:recycle: Need continuous employee peer feedback?
Wrenly helps build regular peer to peer feedback / 360 feedback:unlock: Want productive manager-employee reviews?
Wrenly summarizes performance reviews to help you have productive conversations with employeesWhistleblower System:
Wrenly makes it simple and secure (ideal for SOC2). Track submissions with our employee case management systemAI Insights:
Wrenly will generate AI reports, helping you have data-backed discussions on impactful initiatives:door: Need to know the retention likelihood of every dept.?
Wrenly analyzes retention likelihood per department & summarizes strengths and weaknesses for you!:bar_chart: Measuring DEI?
Wrenly’s AI splits insights by gender, measuring things like well-being, engagement, & retentionWhy choose Wrenly?
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