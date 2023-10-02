Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos If you are a DX User, we retain your Personal Data as long as we are providing the Services to you. We may retain certain Personal Data indefinitely, unless you delete it or request its deletion. Where we retain data, we do so in accordance with any limitation periods and records retention obligations that are imposed by applicable law.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos If you are a DX User, we retain your Personal Data as long as we are providing the Services to you. We may retain certain Personal Data indefinitely, unless you delete it or request its deletion. Where we retain data, we do so in accordance with any limitation periods and records retention obligations that are imposed by applicable law.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We make reasonable efforts to ensure a level of security appropriate to the risk associated with the processing of Personal Data. We maintain organizational, technical and administrative measures designed to protect Personal Data within our organization against unauthorized access, destruction, loss, alteration or misuse. Our security measures include: - Written incident response and data breach notification processes; - Encrypting Data at rest using AES-256, block-level storage encryption; - Transmitting Data using HTTPS and SSL/TLS, including transmissions between DX, Slack, and GitHub; and - Not storing credit card information on our systems. Instead, we depend on Stripe, a company dedicated to this task. Stripe is certified to PCI Service Provider Level 1, the most stringent level of certification available. Unfortunately, no method of transmission, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure. Therefore, we cannot guarantee its absolute security. In the event of a data breach that affects your Personal Data, we will act promptly to mitigate the impact of a breach and notify any affected users without undue delay.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://getdx.com/subprocessors/