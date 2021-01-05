Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos From our terms: 1.2 "Customer Data" means information submitted by an Authorized User through the Service, including all associated job information, messages, attachments, files, tasks, daily logs, invoices, photographs, videos, client information, and other similar content. 2.3 Protection of Customer Data. JobTread shall implement and maintain industry standard administrative, organizational, and technical safeguards designed for the protection, confidentiality, and integrity of Customer Data. Those safeguards will include measures for preventing unauthorized access, use, modification, deletion, and disclosure of Customer Data by our personnel. 6.1 Definition of Confidential Information. During the course of performance under this Agreement, each party may make available to the other party information that is not generally known to the public and at the time of disclosure is either identified as or should reasonably be understood by the receiving party to be, proprietary or confidential (the "Confidential Information"). Confidential Information specifically includes, but is not limited to, the Service, Order Form(s) entered into by the parties, Customer Data, results, business plans, project plans and roadmaps, schedules, forecasts, purchase orders, billing, financial information and fee structures, business processes, methods and models, and technical documentation. Confidential Information does not include information that (a) is or becomes publicly available without breach of this Agreement by the receiving party; (b) was known to the receiving party prior to its disclosure by the disclosing party; (c) is or was independently developed by the receiving party without the use of any Confidential Information of the disclosing party; or (d) is or was lawfully received by the receiving party from a third party under no obligation of confidentiality. 6.5 Sensitive/Personal Information. Customer agrees that it shall not use the Service to send or store personal information subject to special regulatory or contractual handling requirements (e.g., Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards, the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, and any similar data protection laws) including without limitation: credit card information, credit card numbers and magnetic stripe information, social security numbers, driver's license numbers, passport numbers, government issued identification numbers, health-related information, biometric data, financial account information, personally identifiable information collected from children under the age of 13 or from online services directed toward children, and information deemed "sensitive" under applicable law (such as racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, or religious or philosophical beliefs).

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos From our terms: 2.1 Access Rights. JobTread hereby grants Customer a non-exclusive, non-transferable (except as specifically permitted in this Agreement), revocable right to access and use the Service to facilitate project management for Customer’s projects including interaction with Customer’s clients, vendors, suppliers, and subcontractors, pursuant to the terms of this Agreement, during the applicable Subscription Term. 2.2 Usage Restrictions. Customer shall not (a) make the Service available to, or use the Service for the benefit of, anyone other than Customer and its Authorized Users; (b) rent, sublicense, re-sell, assign, transfer, distribute, time share, or similarly exploit the Service; (c) reverse engineer, copy, modify, adapt, hack, or otherwise attempt to gain unauthorized access to the Service; (d) access the Service or JobTread's Confidential Information to build a competitive product or service; (e) alter or remove, or permit any third party to alter or remove, any proprietary trademark or copyright markings incorporated in, marked on, or affixed to the Service; (f) allow Authorized User Subscriptions to be shared or used by more than one individual Authorized User (except that Authorized User Subscriptions may be reassigned to new Authorized Users replacing individuals who no longer use the Service for any purpose); (g) use any software, devices, scripts, crawlers, robots, or other automated processes to copy, scrape, or systematically acquire any content contained within the Service without the express written consent of JobTread, or (h) access or use the Service: (1) to send or store infringing, obscene, threatening, or otherwise unlawful material, including material violative of third-party privacy rights; (2) in violation of applicable laws; (3) to send or store material knowingly or intentionally containing software viruses, worms, Trojan horses or other harmful computer code, files, or scripts; or (4) in a manner that interferes with or disrupts the integrity or performance of the Service (or the data contained therein). 2.3 Protection of Customer Data. JobTread shall implement and maintain industry standard administrative, organizational, and technical safeguards designed for the protection, confidentiality, and integrity of Customer Data. Those safeguards will include measures for preventing unauthorized access, use, modification, deletion, and disclosure of Customer Data by our personnel. 2.4 Suspension. JobTread may suspend the account of any Authorized User who (a) violates this Agreement; or (b) uses the Service in a manner that JobTread reasonably believes may cause a security risk, a disruption to others' use of the Service, or liability for JobTread.

Política de almacenamiento de datos From our terms: 2.1 Access Rights. JobTread hereby grants Customer a non-exclusive, non-transferable (except as specifically permitted in this Agreement), revocable right to access and use the Service to facilitate project management for Customer’s projects including interaction with Customer’s clients, vendors, suppliers, and subcontractors, pursuant to the terms of this Agreement, during the applicable Subscription Term. 2.2 Usage Restrictions. Customer shall not (a) make the Service available to, or use the Service for the benefit of, anyone other than Customer and its Authorized Users; (b) rent, sublicense, re-sell, assign, transfer, distribute, time share, or similarly exploit the Service; (c) reverse engineer, copy, modify, adapt, hack, or otherwise attempt to gain unauthorized access to the Service; (d) access the Service or JobTread's Confidential Information to build a competitive product or service; (e) alter or remove, or permit any third party to alter or remove, any proprietary trademark or copyright markings incorporated in, marked on, or affixed to the Service; (f) allow Authorized User Subscriptions to be shared or used by more than one individual Authorized User (except that Authorized User Subscriptions may be reassigned to new Authorized Users replacing individuals who no longer use the Service for any purpose); (g) use any software, devices, scripts, crawlers, robots, or other automated processes to copy, scrape, or systematically acquire any content contained within the Service without the express written consent of JobTread, or (h) access or use the Service: (1) to send or store infringing, obscene, threatening, or otherwise unlawful material, including material violative of third-party privacy rights; (2) in violation of applicable laws; (3) to send or store material knowingly or intentionally containing software viruses, worms, Trojan horses or other harmful computer code, files, or scripts; or (4) in a manner that interferes with or disrupts the integrity or performance of the Service (or the data contained therein). 2.3 Protection of Customer Data. JobTread shall implement and maintain industry standard administrative, organizational, and technical safeguards designed for the protection, confidentiality, and integrity of Customer Data. Those safeguards will include measures for preventing unauthorized access, use, modification, deletion, and disclosure of Customer Data by our personnel. 2.4 Suspension. JobTread may suspend the account of any Authorized User who (a) violates this Agreement; or (b) uses the Service in a manner that JobTread reasonably believes may cause a security risk, a disruption to others' use of the Service, or liability for JobTread.

Información del alojamiento de datos Google Cloud Platform

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Google