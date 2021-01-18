Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We will retain personal data for as long as required to do what we say we will in this Statement, unless a longer retention period is required by applicable law. The criteria used to determine our retention periods include: The length of time we have an ongoing relationship with you and provide our services to you (for example, for as long as you have an account with us or keep using our services); Whether we have a legal obligation to keep the data (for example, certain laws require us to keep records of your transactions for a certain period of time before we can delete them); Whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations). Customers can delete their own accounts.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We will delete all your personal data 3 years after your last interaction with our service. The period of storing personal data is determined by the respective statutory retention period. After this period expires, the corresponding data is routinely deleted, as long as it is no longer necessary for the fulfillment of the contract or the initiation of a contract. Please note that you have the right to delete your personal information from our service or restrict the processing of your personal information by our staff and our subcontractors. You need to contact us at support@pics.io or use the tools available on your account page to delete the data or restrict the data processing.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We use information held about you for technical purposes, such as functioning of our services and marketing purposes if you agree to register with us. From time to time, we may use your information to contact you with details about our products and services which we feel may be of interest to you. We may also use and analyze the information that we collect in order to administer, support, improve and develop our site. If you do not want the information we hold on you to be used in these ways, you must contact us by emailing us at support@pics.io and establishing your preferences. You can also review, download or request the deletion of your personal information right from the user interface of our products. You can find this functionality on your account page.