Karmuh helps bring your colleagues closer :tada: Let your colleagues know how much you appreciate them with some Karmuh.

It's as easy as @theirname++ :raised_hands: Did @harry--- do something wrong?

Make sure he doesn't forget it :smiling_imp: Connect your Karmuh accounts across your Slack teams to take advantage of Kosmic Karmuh :alien:! Karmuh lets your colleagues know how much you appreciate them and brings your team together. Appreciation improves performance, promotes learning, fosters creativity, and creates a better work environment. Add Karmuh to your workspace and start improving your team now!