Everlaw Cloud Connector

Política de retención de datos

Everlaw Data Processing Addendum provides that Customer may delete or export any Customer Data during the term of the Subscription in a manner consistent with the functionality of the Service. If Customer deletes any Customer Data during the term of the Subscription, this use will constitute an instruction to Everlaw to delete the relevant Customer Data from Everlaw’s systems or that is otherwise still in its possession or control. Termination or expiration of the term of a Subscription serves as Customer’s instruction to Everlaw to delete all Customer Data, including copies, still in its possession or control. Customer has the ability to export, alone or with Everlaw’s support, all Customer Data, within a 30 day grace period following such termination or expiration.