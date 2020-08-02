Gamma Enterprise DLP for Slack

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Gamma will retain Customer Data in accordance with the configured retention policy in the Gamma application and/or specified within the customer contractual agreement for the applicable Order(s) and Service Plan(s).

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Gamma will remove Customer Data after the designated retention period in accordance with the terms of the customer contractural agreement for the applicable Order(s) and Service Plan(s).

Política de almacenamiento de datos Gamma will store Customer Data after the designated retention period in accordance with the terms of the customer contractual agreement for the applicable Order(s) and Service Plan(s).

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Google Cloud Platform