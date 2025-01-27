Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Unless otherwise required by law, Glean retains sensitive & confidential data only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it is collected and processed, or to meet legal and client contractual obligations.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Once sensitive & confidential Data is no longer necessary or has reached the end of its retention period, it is securely disposed of. Processes are in place for the secure disposal of data when the data is no longer needed for legal, regulatory, and business requirements. An automatic or manually executed process is to be in place for identifying and securely removing data that exceeds the defined legal, regulatory, and business requirements.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Sensitive data is only stored in approved systems, databases, and devices. Sensitive data is stored in a secure, dedicated cloud environment behind a firewall. Glean specifically prohibits employees from storing Sensitive Data in the Glean development environment, on their Glean-issued laptops or desktop computers, on their personal devices, on removable media (e.g., USB flash drives), or on printed media.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

App/servicio con subencargados no