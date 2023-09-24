Política de retención de datos
Vouch will retain customer detail in accordance with the organisation's Master Service Agreement and Information Security Policy.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Vouch will remove data in accordance with the organisation's Master Service Agreement and Information Security Policy. As such, all data will be removed when a client ends their license with Vouch or when requested.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Vouch will backup and store data in accordance with the organisation's Master Service Agreement and Information Security Policy. As such, all data will be backed up at least daily and backups will be retained for at least 60 days.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Australia
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud Hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no