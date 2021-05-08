StandupWizard is the all-in-one tool for running asynchronous standups directly in Slack so you can keep your remote team in sync and running effectively. Create your first team standup in seconds. StandupWizard comes with many powerful features, including:

:clock3: Each team member receives reporting reminders automatically at time and days of your choice

:loudspeaker: Broadcast each team member's report to a central channel for the rest of the team to see

:question: Use the default standup questions or add your own to fit exactly what your team needs

:rocket: Feature-packed dashboard where you can filter team and individual participant reports over time

:earth_americas: Optionally remind each participant in their own timezone or use a common timezone

And more!