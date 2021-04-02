Política de retención de datos
We store data on behalf of users. We don't share it unless it's required for basic functionality or are compelled to by a court of law. As of today, we have never been compelled to do so.
We never sell or give your information to third parties or information brokers.
We do share some of your information with trusted partners to provide funtionality. Examples include: Stripe, Sendgrid, and of course, Slack.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Users may remove their data at any time with the app functionality or by contacting support.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data for all active accounts are stored in the cloud.
Inactive accounts may have their data archived after a certain period.
Users may remove their data at any time by contacting support.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud services
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Digital Ocean
App/servicio con subencargados
no