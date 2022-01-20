Worknet employs data protection and privacy by design, combining enterprise-grade security features with comprehensive audits of our policies, applications, systems, and networks. Our certifications include SOC 2 Type II. Worknet Customers may request a specific data retention duration (unlimited by default), and Customer data is purged from Worknet systems subsequent to contract termination.

Política de almacenamiento de datos

All customer data is encrypted at rest and in transit. System passwords are encrypted with restricted access to specific production systems. Stored data is encrypted on a disk using a 256-bit AES cipher. We use industry-standard DynamoDB and BigQuery data storage systems hosted at AWS and GCP respectively. Data access and authorizations are provided on a need-to-know basis, and based on the principle of least privilege. Access to the AWS and GCP production system is restricted to authorized personnel.