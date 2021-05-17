Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos As part of our operations, we obtain and process information, some of which can be used to identify individuals (personally-identifiable information, or PII). By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend. The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend. The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.

Política de almacenamiento de datos By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend. The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Irlanda, Estados Unidos, Alemania

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud-hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes