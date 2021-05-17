Política de retención de datos
As part of our operations, we obtain and process information, some of which can be used to identify individuals (personally-identifiable information, or PII).
By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend.
The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law
We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend.
The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law
We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Transcend.
The data may be deleted 30 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law
We have a full data management policy, but it does not fit within this text box. Please reach out to partnerships@transcend.io and we're happy to provide a PDF copy.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Irlanda, Estados Unidos, Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud-hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados