Política de retención de datos
We generally keep personal information for only as long as it is needed to accomplish the purposes for which it was collected, or as needed for authorized or legitimate purposes. More specifically, we retain personal information as long as necessary for the fulfillment of the identified purposes for its collection or as otherwise necessary to comply with applicable laws or protect our interests. When personal information is no longer necessary or relevant for the identified purposes, or is required to be retained by applicable laws, we will take steps to have it deleted, destroyed, erased, aggregated or made anonymous. We use reasonable industry practices to ensure we have adequate controls, schedules and practices for information and records retention and destruction which apply to personal information.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We may retain a copy or copies of your User Content for archival or compliance purposes or to otherwise provide the Services to you or others, including by way of aggregation or analytics which we may provide to you or others from time to time, subject always to your license to us set out above, even if you delete your account to which your User Content is connected. If permitted by the functionality of the Services, you may delete your User Content from the communication facilities thereupon, though we may retain a copy internally thereof for compliance purposes.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We protect personal information using physical, technological and organizational safeguards. We regularly review our practices to ensure they align with reasonable industry practices appropriate to the level of sensitivity to safeguard personal information against loss or theft, unauthorized access, alteration or disclosure.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Canadá
Información del alojamiento de datos
Everything is cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no