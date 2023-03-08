Standup & PTO tracking Bot | Sup

The best standup bot
for keeping your team on track during daily async standup meetings. :rocket:
Sup can facilitate a standup meeting, retrospective meeting, or other meetings asynchronously for your team using either a chat-based interface or a dialogue window.Features
:fire:
:pencil: Conduct Daily Standups
:beach_with_umbrella: Holiday / Vacation / Leave tracking
:memo: Run Quick surveys & polls
:sunglasses: Monitor Team’s Mood.
With a number of features available on the Sup, remote working only gets smoother. Let's have a look:
1. :handshake: Conduct standups & follow-ups
: Sup provides team standup updates. You can see how everything works with direct questions and answers. Asynchronous standups and multiple follow-ups are a click away.
2. :beach_with_umbrella: Vacation Tracker
: Request, approve, view, and manage vacations with Sup. Holiday tracking is easy with regular updates and a dashboard of employee leaves analytics.
3. :memo: Create surveys & polls
: Remote working can become a lot easier when you can make quick decisions based on surveys and quick polls. Make it simple for your team to voice their opinions.
4. :ghost: Track team mood
: Sup? Is that what you want to ask your team? Using mood tracking, understand your team's emotions. To gauge team morale, use it with a follow-up like standups. The anonymity of responses allows for honest answers.
5. :toolbox: Integrations
: Sup x GoogleSheets. Sup integrates with Google Sheets to create a new Google Sheet file at the end of every month and sync the follow-up responses.
Trusted by small and big-leaguers like Iterable, Adobe, PWC, Stripe, MailChimp, Starbucks, Mixpanel, Dell, Warner Bros, Wise, Perceptyx, Udaan, and more.
Try us; our core features will remain free forever
, and we are competitive with paid services like Standup Bot, Standuply, Standup Jack, Kyber, Scrum Genius, Standups by Jell, Standup and Prosper, Standup Alice, Progress Plum, Polly, Troopr Standup, DailyBot, Geekbot, Status Hero, Parabol, Range, and others.