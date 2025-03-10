Política de retención de datos
Standard Data Retention
Customer Election Period: Upon termination or expiry of the Agreement, you (the Customer) have 30 days to notify Maestro AI of your election to have Personal Data either returned or deleted.
Company Action Timeline: If you make a timely election, Maestro AI must return or delete the Personal Data within 60 days of your election.
Default Deletion: If you don't make an election within the 30-day period, Maestro AI may delete all Personal Data after that 30-day period expires.
Legal Retention Exception
The standard retention policy doesn't apply if Maestro AI is required by applicable laws to retain some or all Personal Data. In such cases: Maestro AI must isolate and protect the Personal Data from further processing (except as required by law), and Data is retained only as long as required under applicable laws. Maestro AI must continue ensuring compliance with all Data Protection Laws during retention
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon termination or expiry of the Agreement, you (the Customer) have 30 days to notify Maestro AI of your election to have Personal Data either returned or deleted. If you make a timely election, Maestro AI must return or delete the Personal Data within 60 days of your election. If you don't make an election within the 30-day period, Maestro AI may delete all Personal Data after that 30-day period expires.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Where Your Data is Stored: Maestro AI stores all your personal data in the United States. Since the company is based in the US, any data you provide will be transferred to and processed on US servers.
Security Protection: Your data is kept secure through multiple layers of protection. Maestro AI uses technical, physical, and administrative safeguards to prevent unauthorized access, ensure only approved personnel can access your data with proper permissions, and protect your information during transmission and storage. They also maintain detailed logs of who accesses your data and when.
Data Separation: Your personal data is kept logically separate from any other data that Maestro AI might collect for different purposes, ensuring your information doesn't get mixed up with unrelated data.
Third-Party Storage: Some of your data may also be stored by Maestro AI's sub-processors (third-party service providers). You can see a current list of these providers and where they store data at https://www.getmaestro.ai/subprocessors. All of these third parties must follow the same strict data protection rules as Maestro AI.
Security Updates: Maestro AI regularly reviews and may update their security measures, but any changes must maintain or improve the current level of protection for your data.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Claude Sonnet 4, OpenAI GPT 5, OpenAI GPT 4.1, OpenAI GPT mini
Ajustes de retención de LLM
These LLMs may retain customer data for 30 days in order to detect and mitigate abuse. This is a policy through Azure, which is our provider for OpenAI models.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
These LLMs operate in the US region.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
These LLMs have data residency in the US region.