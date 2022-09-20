Metomic DLP for Slack Enterprise

Discover, control, and remediate sensitive data in your SaaS applications
Our mission is to give SaaS-enabled companies greater visibility and control of sensitive data, so they can reduce the risk of a data breach, without getting in the way of their employees' productivity. Discover where data lives with Metomic DLP for Slack
Accurately identify sensitive data across your Slack channels and files so you know precisely where it is, and who has access to it. Search using our 150+ data type classifiers, including the following categories:
• Standard PII
• Health data
• Financial data
• Identification numbers
• Secrets and passwords
• ID documents
• Custom classifiers
In addition to public and private channel scanning, Metomic searches for sensitive data in files such as:
• .docx
• .doc
• .xlsx
• .csv
• .txt
• .json
• .xml
• .rtf
• .ppt
• Machine readable PDFs
Every alert will provide context for:
• The exact location incl. a deeplink
• The classification of the Sensitive Data point(s) detected
• The name and email of the person who shared the link
• A link to the relevant violation in the Metomic Dashboard
• The name of relevant rule that was violated (if configured)Automatically Remediate and Control
You can automate alerts, notifications and redaction, either based on ready-to-use Metomic rules or customised policies you've created.
Use off-the-shelf Metomic rules to understand how sensitive data flows through your infrastructure. When a data security threat is discovered in Slack, Metomic will generate a violation and trigger alerts. You can also configure your own rules within the Metomic Dashboard.
We offer suggested rules and policies that help:
• Meet compliance and common regulatory requirements
• Protect secrets
• Delete PII
• Lock down customer data
We also help you gain control of sensitive data risks by:
• Redacting sensitive pieces of information
• Customising data retention periods
• Customising data redaction workflows
• Automatically notifying employees
Take action on past data immediately by quickly bulk-actioning past violations, or tackling violations one by one. Analytics and Reports to support your DLP strategy
Access comprehensive reports and metrics that help you track progress and view the impact of your policies.
Get peace of mind, knowing you're compliant with HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, and other national and international regulations.
To learn more or schedule a demo and see Metomic in action, visit our website at metomic.io
. Or, reach out via email at info@metomic.io
.