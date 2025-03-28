@Productive in any Slack thread or chat, or use
Apps > Productive in Slack, to have the AI assistant summarize conversations, create tasks, assign team members, or fetch relevant information from Productive.
more actions button, or start from scratch by using the global shortcut or the
/productive task command.• Show Task link previews. When you send a Productive Task link in your Slack messages, they will be enriched with details and context. You will also be able to perform quick actions such as closing/reopening Tasks or changing the Assignee, Task list, and/or Due date.• Slack Notifications. Get your Productive Notifications directly in Slack. Your Slack notifications are following your Notification comment settings from your Productive account.• Slack Status Sync. Get your Slack status automatically synced with your Productive Time-off events.• Slack Commands. You can use our
/productive [ help | settings | task ] command to reach out for help, change your personal settings, or create a new Task. The Productive integration for Slack is available for all Productive users.If you have any questions, check out our help page.
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