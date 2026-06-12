Navan Expense

Política de retención de datos
TripActions retains Personal Information for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which it was obtained and consistent with applicable law. If you are a Corporate Customer or Traveler, we retain your Personal Information as long as we are providing Services to you. We may retain Personal Information and certain records of your transactions to the extent necessary to comply with our legal and regulatory obligations. We may also retain Personal Information in light of our legal position such as in regard to applicable statute of limitations, litigation, or regulatory investigations.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Security logs and security compliance related documentation are kept for at least 24 months. The retention period of all other data such as customer data, PII, booking information, etc., will follow Legal’s Data Retention Policy, Data Retention Schedule and guidance. Please refer to your contract agreement for further details.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All TripActions employees and vendors are responsible for the secure storage of TripActions’ and TripActions’ customers’ data in compliance with our Data Classification and Handling Policy. All critical data at rest must be encrypted as described in TripActions’ Encryption Management Policy. The use of external mass storage devices (e.g., usb thumb drive, memory sticks, cards, and all removable hard drives) will not be permitted.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos, Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no