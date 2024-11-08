Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Sturdy customer data, including data gathered from the integration for Slack, is retained indefinitely or at the discretion of the customer while the customer maintains an active subscription. All customer data is removed within 90 days of subscription termination.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Sturdy customer data, including data gathered from the integration for Slack, is retained indefinitely or at the discretion of the customer while the customer maintains an active subscription. All customer data is removed within 90 days of subscription termination.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Sturdy customer data is stored per policy in limited access production accounts and encrypted-at-rest using industry-standard mechanisms.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud-hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) Azure ChatGPT

Ajustes de retención de LLM Data generated by Azure ChatGPT is retained in the tenant database under the same retention policies as all customer data.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Data generated by Azure ChatGPT is stored in the single tenant database which stores all customer data. No Slack data is used to train an LLM.