Política de retención de datos
Sturdy customer data, including data gathered from the integration for Slack, is retained indefinitely or at the discretion of the customer while the customer maintains an active subscription. All customer data is removed within 90 days of subscription termination.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Sturdy customer data, including data gathered from the integration for Slack, is retained indefinitely or at the discretion of the customer while the customer maintains an active subscription. All customer data is removed within 90 days of subscription termination.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Sturdy customer data is stored per policy in limited access production accounts and encrypted-at-rest using industry-standard mechanisms.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud-hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Azure ChatGPT
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Data generated by Azure ChatGPT is retained in the tenant database under the same retention policies as all customer data.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Data generated by Azure ChatGPT is stored in the single tenant database which stores all customer data. No Slack data is used to train an LLM.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
All Azure ChatGPT use is processed and stored in the United States.