Política de retención de datos
Personal Data shall be processed and stored for as long as required by the purpose they have been collected for.
Therefore:
Personal Data collected for purposes related to the performance of a contract between the Owner and the User shall be retained until such contract has been fully performed.
Personal Data collected for the purposes of the Owner’s legitimate interests shall be retained as long as needed to fulfill such purposes. Users may find specific information regarding the legitimate interests pursued by the Owner within the relevant sections of this document or by contacting the Owner.
The Owner may be allowed to retain Personal Data for a longer period whenever the User has given consent to such processing, as long as such consent is not withdrawn. Furthermore, the Owner may be obliged to retain Personal Data for a longer period whenever required to do so for the performance of a legal obligation or upon order of an authority.
Once the retention period expires, Personal Data shall be deleted. Therefore, the right of access, the right to erasure, the right to rectification and the right to data portability cannot be enforced after expiration of the retention period.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
All data removal is managed according to the GDPR policy. The form submissions data can be permanently deleted by every user at anytime. Customers can also request their account data removal via the in-app dashboard. The close account form can be found in the "close account" section visible at https://app.herotofu.com/settings/profile.
All customer close account requests are processed within three business days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All customer data is stored following GDPR laws. Email and name are requested to authenticate you, send email notifications, and (if applicable) file invoices. Third-party software and hosting partners are used to run the service and ensure its functionality. We do not share, sell, rent, or trade personal information with any third party. You always own your and your generated data.
App/servicio con subencargados
no