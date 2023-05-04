Clarityflow is the easiest way to start and run asynchronous video conversations with clients or colleauges. Swap messages in a single threaded conversation using video, audio, text, attachments, and more—all asynchronously. It's easy and frictionless to share your Clarityflow conversation links with clients and others. Seamless integration for SlackThe Clarityflow app for Slack seamlessly integrates your Clarityflow conversations with your Slack workspace. It will post new Clarityflow messages into your Slack, keep those conversations threaded, and you can post Slack messages back to Clarityflow.Common Uses- Coaching clients - Consulting with clients - Remote project management - Remote team communication - Customer support - Async standup meetings - and more...
Clarityflow podrá ver:
Clarityflow podrá hacer:
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We may collect, hold, use and disclose information for the following purposes and personal information will not be further processed in a manner that is incompatible with these purposes:
to provide you with our platform’s core features;
to process any transactional or ongoing payments;
to enable you to access and use our website, associated applications and associated social media platforms;
to contact and communicate with you;
for internal record keeping and administrative purposes;
for analytics, market research and business development, including to operate and improve our website, associated applications and associated social media platforms;
for advertising and marketing, including to send you promotional information about our products and services and information about third parties that we consider may be of interest to you; and
to comply with our legal obligations and resolve any disputes that we may have. For the most up to date information about our privacy policy, please refer to: https://clarityflow.com/privacy-policy
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
You may request details of the personal information that we hold about you. You may request a copy of the personal information we hold about you. Where possible, we will provide this information in CSV format or other easily readable machine format. You may request that we erase the personal information we hold about you at any time. You may also request that we transfer this personal information to another third party. For the most up to date information about our privacy policy, please refer to: https://clarityflow.com/privacy-policy
Política de almacenamiento de datos
The security of Your Personal Data is important to Us, but remember that no method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage is 100% secure. While We strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect Your Personal Data, We cannot guarantee its absolute security. For the most up to date information about our privacy policy, please refer to: https://clarityflow.com/privacy-policy
App/servicio con subencargados
no
Certificados y conformidad
Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos
We fully delete the user's account, all records associated with their account, and all personal data related to this user.
Conforme con la HIPAA
no
Aunque esta aplicación es compatible con la HIPAA, Slack no tiene un acuerdo de socios comerciales con ningún proveedor de aplicaciones de terceros, incluidas las de Slack Marketplace, por lo que será tu responsabilidad validar el cumplimiento y ejecución del acuerdo adecuado por parte del proveedor antes de activarla.
Seguridad
Admite el lenguaje de marcado de aserción de seguridad (SAML)
no
Dispone de un equipo de seguridad especializado
no
Contacto para resolver temas de seguridad
support@clarityflow.com
Dispone de un programa de divulgación de vulnerabilidades
no
Dispone de un programa de recompensa de errores (bug bounty)