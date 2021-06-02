Política de retención de datos
Flowdash customers retain full control of their uploaded data, and may modify or delete it at any time - using the means available through the service's user interface or by contacting support@flowdash.com.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Archive or remove data by emailing support@flowdash.com
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We take the security of your data seriously. Sensitive data like API authorization credentials are encrypted at rest, and access to your data is secured behind robust authentication and authorization schemes. To retain full control over your data, consider our on premise offering.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosting, on premise
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon Web Services, Heroku
App/servicio con subencargados
no