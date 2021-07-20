Política de retención de datos
Vercel retains Customer Data only for the minimum necessary period to fulfill contractual/legal obligations, support the Services, or meet business needs. Upon termination, Customer Data is deleted within a commercially reasonable timeframe unless legally required to retain it. For more info see our Data Processing Agreement (vercel.com/legal/DPA) and our Information Security Policy (security@vercel.com)
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Customer Data can be deleted on demand via the self-service portal or upon account termination. Vercel deletes Customer Data in accordance with or DPA. For more info see our Data Processing Agreement (vercel.com/legal/DPA) and our Information Security Policy (security@vercel.com)
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Customer Data is encrypted and stored at rest using AES-256, and in transit using TLS 1.2+. Data is hosted across AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure. For more info see our Data Processing Agreement (vercel.com/legal/DPA) and our Information Security Policy (security@vercel.com)
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted via AWS, Azure, and GCP
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS, Azure and GCP
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Opus 4.6 (Anthropic)
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Anthropic models configured with Zero Data Retention (ZDR). Customer prompts and model outputs are not retained by Anthropic after inference processing.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Vercel uses Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 through AI Gateway. Requests are processed by Anthropic under Anthropic's enterprise controls.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Requests are sent to Anthropic's global inference infrastructure. Vercel AI Gateway does not currently provide region-specific data residency controls for provider inference workloads.