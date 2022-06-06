Xcode Cloud

Política de retención de datos
We retain minimal slack related customer data: configured channels names/Ids for posting notifications, and OAuth credentials associated with the user for access to the slack workspace. This data is retained until the customer deletes it.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We do not archive any of the slack customer data. It is removed when the user removes related configuration.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Slack customer data is stored encrypted.
App/servicio con subencargados
no