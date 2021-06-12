Transcriber

We will retain your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in our Privacy Policy. We will retain and use your Personal Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies. We will also retain Usage Data for internal analysis purposes. Usage Data is generally retained for a shorter period, except when this data is used to strengthen the security or to improve the functionality of our Service, or we are legally obligated to retain this data for longer time periods.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos

If you wish to be informed what Personal Data we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please email us at support@speechtext.ai. In certain circumstances, you have the following data protection rights: (a) the right to access, update or to delete the information we have on you; (b) the right of rectification. You have the right to have your information rectified if that information is inaccurate or incomplete; (c) the right to object. You have the right to object to our processing of your Personal Data; (d) the right of restriction. You have the right to request that we restrict the processing of your personal information; (e) the right to data portability. You have the right to be provided with a copy of your Personal Data in a structured, machine-readable and commonly used format; (f) the right to withdraw consent. You also have the right to withdraw your consent at any time where we rely on your consent to process your personal information; Please note that we may ask you to verify your identity before responding to such requests. Please note, we may not able to provide Service without some necessary data.