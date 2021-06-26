Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We use Slack profile data for our users in order to show names and profile images in app's interfaces. After you stop using the app, the data is kept on our cloud servers until sufficient time has passed for the data to be safely deleted.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We will archive, export or remove any data upon your request within 2 weeks of request.

Política de almacenamiento de datos After you submit information via our app, your information is encrypted through secure connections. We implement security measures to maintain the safety of your personal information. If your personal data is exposed to an unknown 3rd party we will notify you within 72 hours of the incident being reported.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos All our data is hosted on cloud servers provided by Vultr ( https://www.vultr.com/company/about-us/ )

Empresa de alojamiento de datos imfrank.app