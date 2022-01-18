Política de retención de datos
BetterUp maintains records until they are no longer needed, or until requested to delete or destroy in alignment with Data Classification and Handling Policy requirements.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
BetterUp maintains records until they are no longer needed, or until requested to delete or destroy in alignment with Data Classification and Handling Policy requirements.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
BetterUp maintains records until they are no longer needed, or until requested to delete or destroy in alignment with Data Classification and Handling Policy requirements.
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
claude-3-7, gpt-4.1-mini, gpt-4o-mini, claude-3-7-sonnet-
Ajustes de retención de LLM
for openAI- 30 days in the US, 0 days in Europe
for Anthropic via AWS bedrock, 30 days
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
The AWS hosted LLM does not have access to our data and thus no deletion schedule is necessary. The 30 day deletion window is for our other LLM provider, OpenAI who is authorized to retain limited data for up to 30 days including transient generative data
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
US data stays in the US, and EU data stays within the EEA boundary