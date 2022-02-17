Cosmos Video

Política de retención de datos
We will only retain your personal data for as long as reasonably necessary to fulfil the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or reporting requirements. We may retain your personal data for a longer period in the event of a complaint or if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation in respect to our relationship with you.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymise information of this nature.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We have implemented strict technical and organizational security measures designed to protect the security of any personal information we process, in accordance with GDPR.
We only retain your personal data for as long as reasonably necessary to fulfil the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or reporting requirements.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Irlanda, Estados Unidos, Singapur, Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no