Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos

You can ask for the deletion of your personal information. Please write to us at support@cosmos.video to do so. We will respect your request and delete your personal information, subject to certain exceptions provided by law, such as (but not limited to) the exercise by another consumer of his or her right to free speech, our compliance requirements resulting from a legal obligation or any processing that may be required to protect against illegal activities.