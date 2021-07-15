Poptin Pop Ups & Forms

Poptin
is a conversion rate optimization platform that helps website owners to convert more visitors into customers with smart pop ups and forms.
Stay updated with your website campaigns and conversion efforts with Poptin’s Slack integration. Tracking your real-time progress can now be efficient, fast, and portable, as you can now receive instant lead updates on your Slack channel, even on mobile.
:point_right: What is Poptin?
Poptin is a conversion optimization tool that lets you create beautiful and high-converting popups and contact forms via a no-code drag and drop interface.
Pop ups are proven effective in increasing your website’s conversion rate by driving visitors to become customers, subscribers, or leads. By offering valuable content and discounts, you can spike up your business growth with pop ups effectively and affordably.Poptin offers various customizable pop up and inline form templates such as:
Lightbox popups
Full-screen overlays
Top or bottom bars
Slide-ins
Exit intent pop ups
Countdown timer pop ups
Social popups and widgets
Video pop ups
Gamified pop ups (spin the wheel, scratch cards, pick a gift)
Email forms
Contact forms
And more!
With these templates, you don’t have to design everything from scratch. They’re all fully responsive with any devices. You can even equip them with the right display triggers and targeting rules based on your target audience persona to easily convert more qualified leads.
Want to know how to create your own pop ups with Poptin? Sign up for free here
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:point_right: Key Features and Benefits:
*No-code drag and drop builder. Poptin comes with an easy popup builder perfect for beginners too.
*Add key elements to capture attention faster. Optimize your pop ups and forms with elements that can speed up conversions, such as coupon codes, countdown timers, images, videos, and more.
*Prevent potential loss in sales with exit-intent technology. This feature enables you to create an exit-intent popup campaign so you capture the attention of visitors who intend to leave your site without buying anything.
*Target the right audience at the right time. Poptin offers a long list of behavioral triggers to easily show your pop ups without disrupting customer browser experience. Targeting rules are also present to help you show pop ups to the most qualified leads.
*Analytics and A/B Testing. If you want to improve your pop ups further, you can efficiently conduct A/B testing with Poptin and analyze your conversion progress via its built-in analytics.
On top of these, Poptin has a wide array of native integrations with email and CRM software, automation apps, and messaging programs such as Slack.
:point_right: What you can achieve with Poptin and Slack integration?
Poptin’s powerful, feature-packed tool allows you to show behavior-based website campaigns that boost customer engagement, drive email signups, generate more leads, reduce cart abandonment with exit-intent technology, and increase your overall sales conversion rate.
Once your popup or contact form has been integrated with Slack, you’d be able to experience a seamless communication funnel to monitor, track, and receive live updates of your website campaign performance. Your team can be one step ahead of the game.
Get instant notification on your Slack channel about successful lead conversions
Be up-to-date with your pop up and contact form performances while using any devices
Strategize as a team and delegate tasks based on lead updates on your channel
:point_right: Pricing
Poptin is entirely free to use. Some major features such as exit intent technology can be used with the freemium plan. You can create unlimited pop ups and forms and enjoy many benefits Poptin can offer.
If you’re expecting bigger traffic and managing multiple domains, Poptin offers paid plans which start at 25 USD per month. https://www.poptin.com/pricing/