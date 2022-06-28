Organize a fun virtual gathering for your remote team, wherever you are.
Remote teams use flat.social to socialize, collaborate and throw virtual socials! Create your own meeting space and invite guests in minutes.
Free your team from the video conferencing grid. In a flat.social meeting, everyone can move through virtual space and talk with others who are around.
Also, guess what - there is an actual gaming physics engine behind it. Plus it all runs in a web browser, no install required.What's inside?
:loud_sound: Spatial Audio & Video + Movement
: Meeting attendees can move around like they would in any multiplayer game. Proximity audio and video
allow to create spontaneous conversations that spark up organically. Want to speak with someone? Simply fly up :)
:house: Permanent Virtual Spaces
: every team is special and so is every virtual space (a flat!). The creator of the flat can customize the floors, rooms and activities that will be the best fit for the team.
:memo: Real-Time Whiteboard
: Add drawings, sticky notes, fancy stickers and images wherever you are. See the digital tentacles of other users that are interacting with the whiteboard!
:soccer: Team Building Activities
: Trivia, Football, Youtube watch party and much more!
:wave: Interactive Reactions
: Wave a hand to say hello, emit digital flying balloons or maybe start a tomato fight?
:desktop_computer: Simultaneous screen sharing
: Each of the users that is screen sharing can move around the virtual space at the same time! Slack + flat.social
Connecting your Slack workspace with a flat means that you will be able to kick off the party with just one single command - /flat
On top of that, you can put your social events on autopilot by setting up recurring weekly events!Need a hand? Let us know at team@flat.social and we will be happy to help.