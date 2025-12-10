Draxlr | SQL DB Data change alerts

Política de retención de datos
Draxlr will retain customer's data while they are actively using our service.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon account deletion request, we'll delete the data from production and backups within 4 working days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We store minimal information required from the workspace. When Draxlr is installed, we receive and store the workspace team name, team Id, and bot tokens.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS, MongoDB atlas
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no