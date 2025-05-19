Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Metrics are stored according to the customer’s plan. The Slack webhook URL is retained only while the Slack destination is active and is deleted upon removal.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Metrics are automatically archived or deleted based on the retention period defined in the customer’s plan. The Slack webhook URL is immediately deleted when the Slack destination is removed.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Pulse only stores cluster metrics (no data) and the Slack access token used to send alerts.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Irlanda

Información del alojamiento de datos AWS

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no