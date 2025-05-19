Política de retención de datos
Metrics are stored according to the customer’s plan.
The Slack webhook URL is retained only while the Slack destination is active and is deleted upon removal.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Metrics are automatically archived or deleted based on the retention period defined in the customer’s plan.
The Slack webhook URL is immediately deleted when the Slack destination is removed.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Pulse only stores cluster metrics (no data) and the Slack access token used to send alerts.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Irlanda
Información del alojamiento de datos
AWS
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no