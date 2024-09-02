Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos SpotDraft retains customer data according to contractual obligations and applicable data retention laws, preserving it for the necessary duration only. On termination we use NIST 800-80 protocol to delete all the customer data.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Customer data is securely deleted or anonymized once the retention period ends or when it's no longer required. To request data deletion or check the status of an ongoing deletion, customers can email team@spotdraft.com.

Política de almacenamiento de datos SpotDraft stores customer data using industry best practices, ensuring security, privacy, and regulatory compliance. We leverage the Google Cloud Platform to host the data in a secure manner. All the data is encrypted at all times. The data at rest is encrypted using AES 256 and in transit using TLS 1.2 or above.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos, India, Catar, Países Bajos

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Google Cloud Platform

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://assets.website-files.com/5f2c07287a7a7437ea684517/65d49177a4c45d5499ff5cc1_SpotDraft%20Vendor%20Sub-Processors%20List%202023%20 (1).pdf