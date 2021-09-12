Política de retención de datos
Data is retained indefinitely until requested to be deleted by a client.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Individuals have the right to access their personal data and to update, correct, and/or amend information that is incomplete. Individuals also have the right to request erasure of personal information that has been processed in violation of the principles. Individuals wishing to exercise these rights may do so by signing in and directly updating your account information. If you have questions about exercising these rights or need assistance, please contact us at privacy@everyspacehq.com
We remain liable for the onward transfer of personal data to third parties acting as our agents unless we can prove we were not a party to the events giving rise to the damages.
We do not sell personal data nor do we permit it to be used for reasons other than those for which it was originally provided. If this practice should change in the future, we will update this policy accordingly and provide individuals with opt-out or opt-in choice as appropriate.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Everyspace is hosted on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). All authentication mechanisms are hosted securely via their Identity Platform. Data is always secured and encrypted in transit via HTTPS and TLS encryption. Data is encrypted at rest under the 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard, and each encryption key is itself encrypted with a regularly rotated set of master keys. Our primary database is replicated to a hot standby and a nightly snapshot is taken.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Google Cloud Platform
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google Cloud Platform
App/servicio con subencargados
no