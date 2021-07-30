Política de retención de datos
CustomFi.ai will not retain any customer data acquired via Slack other than Slack-user-id and Slack-channel-id
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
CustomFit.ai will not retain any customer data acquired via Slack other than Slack-user-id and Slack-channel-id
Política de almacenamiento de datos
CustomFit.ai will not retain any customer data acquired via Slack other than Slack-user-id and Slack-channel-id
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Singapur, Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Google Cloud
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google
App/servicio con subencargados
no