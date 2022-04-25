Política de retención de datos
We generally discard information about you when it’s no longer needed for the purposes for which we collect and use it — described in the section above on Our Use of Information — and we’re not legally required to keep it. For example, we keep web server logs that record information about a visitor to our website, like the visitor’s IP address, browser type, and operating system, for approximately 30 days. We retain the logs for this period of time in order to, among other things, analyse traffic to our website and investigate issues if something goes wrong on our website.
Further details can be found at https://breachinsider.com/privacy/
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
You can usually access, correct, or delete your personal data using your account settings and tools that we offer, but if you aren’t able to or you’d like to contact us about one of the other rights, please contact us at hello@breachinsider.com. When you contact us about one of your rights under this section, we’ll need to verify that you are the right person before we disclose or delete anything. For example, if you are a user, we will need you to contact us from the email address associated with your account. You can also designate an authorized agent to make a request on your behalf by giving us written authorization. We may still require you to verify your identity with us.
Further details can be found at https://breachinsider.com/privacy/
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Breach Insider maintains strict administrative, technical and physical procedures to protect information stored in our servers, which are located in the United States. Access to information is limited (through username and password credentials, and multi-factor authentication) to those employees who require it to perform their job functions. We use industry-standard Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption technology to safeguard the account registration process and sign-up information. Other security safeguards include but are not limited to data encryption, firewalls, and physical access controls to building and files.
To discuss the security programs, procedures and policies that we have selected and utilize to reasonably secure the Services, please contact hello@breachinsider.com. We will be happy to discuss our security program with you.
App/servicio con subencargados
no