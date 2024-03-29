Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We retain Customer Information, Customer Data and the communications and analytics generated by use of our Service (collectively, the “Service Output”), as long as we believe it is necessary and relevant for the operation of our Service. Service Output is retained at a company and employee level. A Customer Administrator may request that Customer Information and/or Customer Data be deleted from our systems after the termination of a Customer’s subscription. (However, Customers should understand that Users may elect to export and retain their own feedback data.) Under certain circumstances we may retain Customer Information from terminated subscriptions. We do this to ensure that the Service is not interrupted and none of the Service Output is lost due to interrupted Service subscriptions or other unanticipated events. We may also retain Customer Information after a Customer subscription term ends to prevent fraud, collect any fees owed, resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigation, enforce our Terms of Service, comply with applicable legal data retention obligations and take other actions permitted by law.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We retain Customer Information, Customer Data and the communications and analytics generated by use of our Service (collectively, the “Service Output”), as long as we believe it is necessary and relevant for the operation of our Service. Service Output is retained at a company and employee level. A Customer Administrator may request that Customer Information and/or Customer Data be deleted from our systems after the termination of a Customer’s subscription. (However, Customers should understand that Users may elect to export and retain their own feedback data.) Under certain circumstances we may retain Customer Information from terminated subscriptions. We do this to ensure that the Service is not interrupted and none of the Service Output is lost due to interrupted Service subscriptions or other unanticipated events. We may also retain Customer Information after a Customer subscription term ends to prevent fraud, collect any fees owed, resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigation, enforce our Terms of Service, comply with applicable legal data retention obligations and take other actions permitted by law.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We retain Customer Information, Customer Data and the communications and analytics generated by use of our Service (collectively, the “Service Output”), as long as we believe it is necessary and relevant for the operation of our Service. Service Output is retained at a company and employee level. A Customer Administrator may request that Customer Information and/or Customer Data be deleted from our systems after the termination of a Customer’s subscription. (However, Customers should understand that Users may elect to export and retain their own feedback data.) Under certain circumstances we may retain Customer Information from terminated subscriptions. We do this to ensure that the Service is not interrupted and none of the Service Output is lost due to interrupted Service subscriptions or other unanticipated events. We may also retain Customer Information after a Customer subscription term ends to prevent fraud, collect any fees owed, resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigation, enforce our Terms of Service, comply with applicable legal data retention obligations and take other actions permitted by law.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos República de Corea

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud Storage

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Amazon AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) GPT-4, GPT-4o-mini

Ajustes de retención de LLM All data are stored in AWS Asia Pacific (Seoul) region.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Customer data is logically isolated and secured. Interactions with model only involve bare minimum information used for user identification.