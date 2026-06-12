Nuix Connector for Slack

Política de retención de datos
Customers store and maintain their own data and are responsible for applying and adhering to their own data retention policies
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Customers store and maintain their own data and are responsible for applying and adhering to their own data retention policies
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Customers store and maintain their own data and are responsible for applying and adhering to their own data retention policies
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no