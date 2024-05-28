Yoffix Desk Booking & Office Management

Política de retención de datos
Yoffix retains Customer PII for 6 months after company and/or user deletion.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Yoffix anonymises Customer data (removes all related PII) in 6 months after company and/or user removal.
Each user can be removed manually from Yoffix web interface and/or removal can be initiated from external sources like SCIM providers.
The whole company can be removed upon request at care@yoffix.com.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Yoffix encrypts persistent and in-transit data. Only a limited list of Yoffix employees has access to Customer data including on-call engineers who need the data to investigate live issues. The application logs don't expose customers PII.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Everything is hosted on AWS Cloud (eu-central-1)
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no