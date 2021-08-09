Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos A users data is kept as long as they and/or their organisation are active on the platform. Upon termination on an organisation's contract with my2be, or upon request of deletion of an individual users profile all and their employees data is removed with 7 workings days.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos A users data is kept as long as they and/or their organisation are active on the platform. Upon termination on an organisation's contract with my2be, or upon request of deletion of an individual users profile all and their employees data is removed with 7 workings days.

Política de almacenamiento de datos All data is encrypted in transit and at rest. Best practices are followed, including but not limited to a strict least privilege security principle, which is regularly reviewed.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Irlanda

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS