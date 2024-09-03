PixelMixer Assistant

Política de retención de datos
Until the time at which the agreement is terminated, PixelMixer will retain all videos, data and other information in its secure systems, make said information only available to those authorized users, and use that information only for the purposes of providing services and support to the customer.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Data for non-active accounts is archived after 30 days and then removed after 90 days of non-use.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
PixelMixer encrypts all media assets at rest (including video files) using AES-256 bit encryption, one of the strongest ciphers available for your data protection. Encryption keys are also encrypted and rotated regularly.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted in AWS.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon Web Services
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Open AI GPT
Ajustes de retención de LLM
PixelMixer and it's processor, OpenAI, store data for a maximum of one year, after which it is purged. PixelMixer customers who subscribe at the Enterprise plan level have the option to customize their retention policies.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
PixelMixer and OpenAI are multi-tenant solutions that logically partition customer data into separate Vector File Stores for each account. Each customer has a dedicated Vector File Store and data is not co-mingled between customers (Slack Workspaces).
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
PixelMixer and it's processor, OpenAI, only store LLM related data in the United States.