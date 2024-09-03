Transform your Slack experience with the PixelMixer Assistant, designed to keep you and your team in the zone. With PixelMixer, meeting transcripts, summaries, and action items are automatically delivered to your Slack channel. Key Features: Summarized Meeting Notes: Get concise summaries of your meetings delivered directly to your Slack channels. These summaries highlight key points and decisions, saving you time and ensuring everyone is on the same page.



Smart Action Items: PixelMixer identifies and captures action items from your meetings, assigning tasks to the right team members. Stay organized and ensure accountability without leaving your Slack workflow.



Knowledge Graph: Keep your team informed about what they missed. PixelMixer sends automated updates and summaries to relevant channels or team members, ensuring everyone stays in the loop. AI Chat Bot: Ask questions about your previous meetings within Slack by tagging the "@PixelMixer Assistant" or by sending the app a direct message. Supports all Major Meeting Providers: PixelMixer bridges the gap between Slack and meeting providers such as Zoom, Teams, GoTo, WebEx, Google Meet and more. Stay focused on your tasks and let PixelMixer handle the meeting details. With the PixelMixer Assistant, you can enhance productivity, improve collaboration, and maintain your workflow effortlessly. Please note that PixelMixer uses a large language model (LLM) for generating summaries and extrapolating information about meeting recordings. LLM's are not 100% accurate and should always be reviewed. PixelMixer allows you to apply policies for requiring AI review as part of the platform. Install the PixelMixer Assistant Today: Boost your team's efficiency and keep your projects on track with PixelMixer for Slack. Experience the power of AI-driven meeting management and stay in your flow, right in Slack.